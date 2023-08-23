Tackling procrastination

Are you a victim of procrasti­nation? Do you ever feel like putting your work away and do­ing something or finding enter­tainment by deliberately making the work wait? Most of the world suffers from this dilemma, making themselves feel like victims of work overload or deadlines. That is only fair until the put-off work turns into an ugly load to be dealt with.

Researchers report that people procrastinate because they can­not control themselves. Sometimes we fall prey to the apprehension of not meeting the expectations to complete a difficult and challeng­ing task. For example, many college students focus more on their uni­versity applications; many fail to apply and cannot compose their ap­plications because of their anxiety.

One type of procrastinator are the ‘experts’ who delay until the last moment and fulfil the job at the eleventh hour without any guilt. Then, there are the conscien­tious ones who fail to complete the task and feel guilty for the crime. So which type are you? Surpris­ingly, procrastination could also help us in our daily lives. Yes, it could relieve our stress, and peo­ple could learn something new by procrastinating, such as develop­ing new skills. People could read a book, gain more knowledge, and apply it in the future.

Procrastination is a worldwide problem, and there is no cure for it, but maybe our will can stop us. That’s why many famous people reached this level. Let’s take Ronal­do’s example: the footballer. His fa­ther was an alcoholic, and he lived off the streets, but still, he never gave up and never wasted his time. Now, look where perseverance got him.

Humans are capable of doing anything if we try; that’s the prob­lem with us mortals. We only have to find reasons for our failure. For instance, the main reason for our failure is wasting our own time, and we humans cannot learn the concept that time is not in our grasp. So the lesson that I learned from my first year of O-Level is to never waste your time. Yes, we should try something that could benefit you in many ways.

HARIS NOON,

Lahore.