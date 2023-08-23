Trump says he will be arrested on Thursday in Georgia election case

WASHIGTON -Donald Trump has said he plans to turn himself in on Thursday to a court in the state of Georgia to face charges of election interference.

A judge in Atlanta who is oversee­ing the former president’s case has set bail at $200,000 (£157,000).

The agreement says Mr Trump can remain free pending trial so long as he does not attempt to threaten or intim­idate witnesses. Mr Trump denies 13 charges, including racketeering and false statements. He and the 18 oth­ers accused in this case had previously been given until noon on Friday to ap­pear at Fulton County Jail for process­ing. The county sheriff has said they will all be treated like any other defen­dants, which could mean Mr Trump is fingerprinted and has his mug­shot taken. Before he announced on social media that he would surren­der on Thursday, a court filing was released that set out the terms of his bond agreement.

“The defendant shall perform no act to intimidate any person known to him or her to be a co-defendant or witness in this case or to other­wise obstruct the administration of justice,” it said. “The above shall in­clude, but are not limited to, posts on social media or reposts of posts made by another individual on social media,” the order adds. It was signed by Fulton County District Attorney Fani Willis, who is overseeing the case, and lawyers for Mr Trump.