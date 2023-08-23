UoP demands Rs325m funds to overcome financial issues

Peshawar - The University of Peshawar (UoP) once again faces financial challenges. According to a letter addressed to the Higher Education Department of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, the largest public sector university in the province does not have sufficient funds to cover the salaries of its employees for the month of August.

The university’s management has written a letter to the Higher Education Department, requesting the release of funds from the Finance Ministry of the provincial government to address its growing financial issues. According to the letter, the university urgently needs funds amounting to Rs 325 million to resolve its financial matters for one month. Of this amount, Rs 200 million is allocated for paying the monthly salaries of the university’s employees, Rs 35 million is required for electricity expenses, Rs 100 million is needed for pension payments to retired employees, and Rs 20 million is necessary for miscellaneous expenditures.

The Acting Vice-Chancellor of the university has emphasized that failure to receive these funds will not only worsen the difficulties faced by the staff but also adversely impact other university operations. He further mentioned that the Chancellor (the Governor of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa), the caretaker Chief Minister, and the Ministry of Higher Education Department have been informed about the situation. He expressed hope that, once the funds are released, these problems can be alleviated to some extent.