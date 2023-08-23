 Xi arrives in South Africa for 15th BRICS Summit, state visit 

BEIJING- Chi­nese President Xi Jinping arrived in Johannesburg on Tuesday to attend the 15th BRICS Summit to be held here, and pay a state visit to South Africa. South African President Cyril Ramaphosa, together with South Africa’s International Relations and Cooperation Minister Naledi Pandor, and Nkosazana Cla­rice Dlamini-Zuma, minister in the Presidency for Wom­en, Youth and Persons with Disabilities, warmly greeted Xi at the OR Tambo Interna­tional Airport of Johannes­burg. President Ramaphosa warmly welcomed Xi for his state visit to South Africa. Xi said that he is very glad to visit South Africa again and looks forward to having in-depth exchanges of views with Ramaphosa on deepen­ing China-South Africa rela­tions and issues of common interest.