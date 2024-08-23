11 police officers martyred in Rahim Yar Khan rocket attack

In a devastating attack in Rahim Yar Khan's katcha area, 11 police officers were martyred and 10 others sustained injuries when dacoits launched a rocket assault on two police vehicles. The incident occurred in the Machka area of Sadiqabad when the police vehicles became trapped in accumulated rainwater, leaving approximately 20 officers vulnerable.

The attack prompted a swift response from law enforcement, with police forces and rescue teams being dispatched from across the district. Authorities declared an emergency in Rahim Yar Khan as efforts to secure the area and rescue any missing officers were intensified.

IG Punjab, Dr. Usman Anwar, along with other high-ranking officials, including the Additional IG Special Branch and IG CTD, rushed to the scene. Dr. Anwar confirmed that the vehicles were struck by rocket launchers, leading to the tragic loss of 11 officers and injuries to 10 others.

Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz expressed profound grief over the martyrdom of the police officers. She ordered an immediate operation to rescue any officers who may still be missing and requested a detailed report from the IG Police. The Chief Minister also emphasized that the injured officers must receive the best medical care available.

President Asif Ali Zardari condemned the attack on the police convoy, expressing his condolences to the families of the martyred officers and calling for justice to be served against those responsible for this brutal act.