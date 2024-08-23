2 killed, 6 injured in Attack gun attack

ATTOCK - Two students died on the spot while six including van driver received bullet injuries when five armed men in an ambush started firing on a school van and escaped from the crime scene in the limits of Attock Saddar police station. On information, ambulances of Rescue 1122 Attock reached the spot and shifted the dead and injured to DHQ Hospital Attock. As per the sources, on Thursday morning, Afzal s/o Muhammad Arif (van driver) as per routine was carrying 12 students from Dheri Kot to a private school in village Surg when near village Dheri Kot, five armed men waiting for the van started indiscriminate firing. In result, Rameen d/o Shafiq, Ahmad and Urwa d/o Jamshed died on the spot while Afzal s/o Ishtiaq, Sumera d/o Karam Din, Shazif s/o Shafiq, Shazim s/o Shabbir and Haseeb Ali s/o Saeed Akhtar received multiple bullet injuries. Attock Saddar police station on the information of van driver booked five accused Muhammad Naeem, Raheem Khan, Azam Khan, Nasir Mehmood and Muhammad Tariq all r/o village Dheri Kot under different acts including 302 and 7 ATA.

On the other hand, DPO Attock Ghayas Gul has constituted a team to arrest the culprits. As per the police, the accused had enmity with the van driver and will soon be arrested. On the other hand, President Asif Ali Zardari, PM Shehbaz Sharif, CM Maryam Nawaz, PPP Chairman Bilawal Bhutto, Governor Punjab Sardar Saleem Haidar, MNA Sheikh Aftab Ahmad and other political leaders have condemned the brutal killing of innocent students and expressed their heartfelt condolences for the bereaved families.