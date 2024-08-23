Friday, August 23, 2024
3 nabbed for sexually harassing woman

August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

RAWALPINDI   -  Kahuta Police on Thursday arrested three suspects involved in sexually harassing and blackmailing a female. According to a police spokesman, Kahuta police registered a case on the complaint of the victim and managed to net the accused namely Saqib, Rizwan and Toseef. The spokesman said that the accused involved in the crime would be brought to justice and they would be given strict punishment according to law. Superintendent Police, Saddar Mohammad Nabeel Khokhar said all legal requirements would be fulfilled to punish the accused.

APP

