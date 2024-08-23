4 suspects held for alleged involvement in rape, blackmailing 2 women

Gujar khan - Four suspects have been apprehended by the Kahuta and Dina police for their alleged involvement in the rape and blackmailing of two women on Thursday.

As per information from police sources, three individuals have been apprehended by Kahuta police on charges of gang raping a woman. It is alleged that they also extorted money and jewellery from her by blackmailing her with recorded videos of objectionable nature. A case has been filed against the suspects based on the victim’s complaint. Three individuals, Saqib, Rizwan, and Tauseef, have been apprehended by the police, and the victim has undergone a medical examination. According to SP Saddar Division Muhammad Nabeel Khokhar, the accused will be brought before the court with compelling evidence.

Similarly, Dina police of district Jhelum have apprehended a teacher on charges of sexually assaulting a 24-year-old female student. It is alleged that the teacher also resorted to blackmail by recording explicit videos of the victim. As per SHO Dina, Ehsan Abbas, a complaint was filed by the victim’s brother.

He stated that his sister had enrolled in the English Language Academy of Yasir Kiani, who allegedly subjected her to repeated acts of rape. Additionally, Kiani allegedly extorted a significant sum of money and valuable items from the victim by blackmailing her with the threat of releasing compromising videos. The SHO informed that legal action has been taken against the accused following the registration of the FIR under multiple sections of the law.

Meanwhile, the Jatli police of Gujar Khan tehsil successfully confiscated a significant amount of liquor during a raid in Kontrila village on Thursday.

As per SHO Jatli, Mirza Asif, the police have managed to seize 1,500 bottles of liquor and apprehend two suppliers.

According to the officer, the suppliers, Shehbaz and Bilal, have been identified and legal action has been taken against them.