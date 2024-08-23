7 die in rains incidents in KP: PDMA

PESHAWAR/ISLAMABAD - At least seven persons died in rains related incidents during last 24 hours in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa. According to Provincial Disasters Management Authority, these people had expired in different districts of Khyber Pakthunkhwa. Two sisters namely Saima and Naima daughters of Bakhtullah died at Domail Bannu when roof of a house collapsed. Similarly, one person each expired at Tank, Mohmand and Dera Ismail Khan while two in Mansehra.

Meanwhile, Pakistan Meteorological Department (PMD) has forecast mainly hot and humid weather for most parts of the country during the next 24 hours. However, rain-wind/thundershower is likely at isolated places in Gilgit Baltistan, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Southeast Sindh, Northeast/South Punjab and Northeast Balochistan. According to the synoptic situation, weak monsoon currents from Arabian Sea were penetrating upper and central parts of the country. A westerly wave was likely to affect upper parts. During the last 24 hours, hot and humid weather remained in most parts of the country. However, rain-wind/thundershower occurred in South East Balochistan, Kashmir, Upper Khyber Pakhtunkhwa and Northeast/south Punjab.

The rainfall recorded was Balochistan: Khuzdar 18mm, Kashmir: Kotli 08, Khyber Pakhtunkhwa: Kalam 03, Mirkhani 02, Punjab: Bahawalnagar 06, Rawalpindi (Shamsabad), Toba Tek Singh, Jhelum and Okara 01mm.

The highest maximum temperatures recorded were Dalbandin 41C, Nokundi, Tarbat, Dadu, Sibbi and Bahawalnagar 40C.