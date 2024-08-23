Absence of Role Models

In the contemporary era, Pakistani society faces a significant crisis of role models. Youngsters and adolescents lack exemplary figures to emulate and draw inspiration from in achieving their goals. This issue is worsening daily, leading to a pervasive sense of apathy and unethical behaviour among the youth. The importance of role models is being gravely ignored, with a growing trend of not comparing oneself to others, as everyone is believed to have their own unique potential. However, current figures in fields such as sports, politics, and other professions fail to inspire, often disappointing the nation. Therefore, it is crucial to have brave and virtuous individuals as role models.

It is essential for young people to understand that emulating successful individuals is not wrong. In ancient times, many achieved success by following in the footsteps of others. Young minds should look up to inspiring personalities like Abdul Sattar Edhi, Nobel laureate Abdus Salam, Habib Jalib, and Dr. Abdul Qadeer Khan. By doing so, they will find motivation and guidance in the actions of these honourable figures.

WASEEM MURAD,

Sohbatpur.