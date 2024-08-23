Friday, August 23, 2024
ADB Country Director calls on President Zardari

APP
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD   -   Country Director of Asian Development Bank (ADB) Yong Ye Thursday called on President Asif Ali Zardari. In the meeting, the ADB country director briefed the president about the role of the Bank in the socio-economic development of Pakistan. The president appreciated the assistance provided by the Asian Development Bank to Pakistan during the floods. He also highlighted Pakistan’s measures to deal with climate change, saying that Pakistan had planted mangrove forests on millions of acres of land. President Zardari also appreciated the bank’s services to Pakistan in the fields of agriculture, irrigation and education. Meanwhile, the outgoing Ambassador of Greece to Pakistan Konstantinos Moatsos paid a farewell call on President Asif Ali Zardari. He emphasized the need to further strengthen bilateral relations with Greece. The president also expressed his best wishes for the outgoing Ambassador of Greece.

APP

