Friday, August 23, 2024
AIOU extends admission date for BS programme

APP
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

FAISALABAD  -  The Allama Iqbal Open University (AIOU) has extended the date for admission to BS programme till September 5. Regional Director Dr Bashir Ahmad Samim said here on Thursday that the university had taken a decision to facilitate students seeking admission to BS programme (face to face) in autumn semester. Earlier, the last date for admissions was set at August 20. The admissions to BS programme (face to face) are being granted in the following subjects: Botany, Chemistry (evening), Environmental Sciences, Bio-Chemistry, Physics, Mathematics, Health and Physical Education, Instructional Design and Technology, Human Nutrition and Diets, Physics (Data Science Mines), Computer Science, Information Technology, Microbiology and Statistics.

