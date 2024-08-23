Ali Zaryab’s century, Abrar’s four-fer for Pakistan Shaheens against Bangladesh ‘A’

Stylish left-handed batter stroked his seventh first-class century as weather-affected Pakistan Shaheens versus Bangladesh ‘A’ four-day match at the Islamabad Club ended in a draw on Friday. The opening two days’ play was lost due to rains and wet outfield.

, 25-year-old batter from Lahore’s Khizra Club, retired out after scoring 117 as Pakistan Shaheens finished the day at 281-4 in 65 overs in reply to Bangladesh ‘A’s 404 for nine declared. Ali Zaryab’s 132-ball innings was laced with 17 fours and a six. After Imam-ul-Haq earned a golden duck, Ali added 60 runs for the second wicket with Kamran Ghulam (34) and 82 runs for the third wicket with Saad Khan (37). He retired out at the score of 223. When play ended, Sharoon Siraj and Qasim Akram were at the crease on 53 and 36, respectively.

Earlier, the visitors had resumed their first innings on the final morning at 346 for six with Jaker Ali on 136. Jaker was the ninth batter out after scoring 172 off 286 balls with 17 fours and five sixes. Test spinner Abrar Ahmed picked up all the three Bangladesh ‘A’ wickets to fall on the final day to finish with figures of 36-6-103-4. The two sides will now play a three-match 50-over series, which will commence at the Islamabad Club on 26 August.

It is worth mentioning here that has been a consistent performer in first-class cricket and English league cricket since 2018. Known for his ability to play long and memorable innings, he scored over a thousand runs in the previous domestic season, including remarkable knocks of 141, 182, and 222.

Zaryab’s consistent performances have finally earned him a well-deserved opportunity to represent Pakistan Shaheens in the second match against Bangladesh A. Seizing the moment, the opening batter delivered an impressive 117* on his debut, catching the attention of selectors and cricket enthusiasts alike.

With 2,424 runs in 38 first-class matches, including seven centuries, his talent speaks volumes. His playing style and technical strength draw comparisons to Saud Shakeel. There is a strong hope that both and Saud Shakeel will be playing together for the Pakistan national team and recording crucial victories for the team and earning global glories for their country. It is hoped that 's outstanding performance, particularly his impressive strike rate (117 runs, 132 balls, 88.5 strike rate), in the four-day match, will earn him a spot in the white-ball Shaheens’ squad for the upcoming one-day matches against Bangladesh A.

Lahore Region Cricket Association (LRCA) President Khawaja Nadeem Ahmed also lauded the brilliant unbeaten innings of 117 runs by , a promising talent from the Lahore Region. He emphasized that the LRCA is committed to merit-based selection, providing opportunities to top performers in domestic cricket. “It is due to this commitment that the truly talented from Khizra Club Lahore earned a spot in the Shaheens team, aligning with the vision of Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif and PCB Chairman Mohsin Naqvi, who prioritize merit and fitness in player selection,” Khawaja Nadeem remarked.

Credit is also due to The Nation for highlighting 's outstanding performance and advocating for his inclusion in the Pakistan Shaheens squad instead of relying on national team players. This story played a pivotal role in prompting the PCB to reassess and strategically reshuffle players between the Test and Shaheens squads. This balanced approach to preparation, match fitness, and player development has now borne fruit, enabling the Shaheens to achieve better results.

SCORES IN BRIEF

(DAY 4 OF 4) BANGLADESH ‘A’ (1ST INNINGS) 404-9d, 113.2 overs (Jaker Ali 172, Saif Hasan 111; Abrar Ahmed 4-103, Ghulam Mudassir 2-75, Mehran Mumtaz 2-81) vs PAKISTAN SHAHEENS (1ST INNINGS) 281-4, 65 overs (Ali Zaryab 117 retired out, Sharoon Siraj 53*).