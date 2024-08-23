Another power tariff hike on the cards for K-Electric consumers

ISLAMABAD - Karachiites will face another hike in tariff as K-Electric has sought National Electric Power Regulatory Authority (Nepra) approval to charge an additional Rs3.09 per unit from power consumers on account of fuel charges adjustments for the month of July.

In a petition submitted with NEPRA, KE has requested that it has charged the consumers less in July as compared to the actual power generation cost, especially in view of imported gas and oil in July 2024. The increase in tariff is owing to the high generation of the K-Electric power plants during July, as on the other hand the power tariff is likely to go down for the consumers of the state-owned distribution companies (Discos) on account of July FCA. The Central Power Purchasing Agency had informed NEPRA that Discos will refund Re0.3142/unit to power consumers on account of fuel charges adjustment for July 2024.

The K-Electric has filed the petition with the power regulator, seeking permission to recover the amount from its clients to meet its fuel costs which the company did not charge in July 2024.

The power regulator has decided to hold a public hearing on the petition on August 29, 2024. Once the petitions are approved, the K-Electric will be able to collect Rs 6.21 billion under monthly fuel charges adjustment from its consumers in their monthly bills for December 2024.

The consumers will also have to pay 18 percent GST on the hike, which makes the total net impact of Rs7.3278 billion on the consumers. Under the tariff mechanism, changes in fuel cost are passed on to consumers only on a monthly basis through an automatic mechanism while quarterly tariff adjustments on account of variation in the power purchase price, capacity charges, variable operation and maintenance costs, use of system charges, including the impact transmission and distribution losses, are built in the base tariff by the federal government.

It should be recalled that the regulator earlier granted the K-Electric an extra collection of Rs2.5934 per unit in October and Rs3.1688 per unit in November bills. These increases are on account of May and June 2024 FCAs. The total impact of these adjustments amounts to Rs5.763 per unit, imposing an additional burden of nearly Rs10.6 billion on consumers.