Ceding Ground

The latest development in the Mubarak Sani case has exposed the state’s inability to resist religious pressure. The Supreme Court’s decision to accept a government application to remove certain parts from its judgment and to incorporate inputs from religious scholars in the revised judgments has set a troubling precedent, opening a new avenue for influence over the apex court’s functioning. This marks a dangerous first step.

In the future, other issues may prompt the government to request the Supreme Court to alter portions of its judgments, and given the precedent now established, these requests are likely to be entertained. While the immediate damage in this individual case might not seem extensive, there is no telling what demands religious parties may make in the future. The ongoing appeasement of these parties by the judiciary, the government, and other state apparatuses is gradually creating an environment where religious factions can demand whatever they wish, whenever they wish, whether through violent or nonviolent means, malicious campaigns, or other forms of disinformation. If they exert enough pressure, the government appears willing to capitulate. The precedent set here is particularly damaging. Previously, protests aimed to influence government policy; now, they are successfully altering Supreme Court decisions. It is only a matter of time before these groups start making more and more demands.

Furthermore, such actions undermine the government’s stance in other areas. How can it justify arresting 6,000 people who attacked the Supreme Court to demand a revision of a law when it has now granted that very revision? How can it justify prosecuting prominent news anchors for disinformation when that disinformation has successfully pressured the government? The government has effectively criminalized the actions that created the pressure but has nonetheless accepted that pressure as legitimate.

This is a moment of weakness for the Supreme Court, further eroding its legitimacy, which had already been compromised by contradictory stances on cases like the reserved seat issue and the tumultuous tenures of past Chief Justices, such as Saqib Nisar. The court and the government must show greater strength. Pakistan cannot afford to cede ground to those who would impose their demands through violence.