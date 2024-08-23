Friday, August 23, 2024
Asad Qaiser consults KP CM over rally cancellation

August 23, 2024
PESHAWAR   -   Former National Assembly Speaker Asad Qaiser has reached out to Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Chief Minister Ali Amin Gandapur for a consultation regarding the cancellation of a rally.

Sources indicate that Chief Minister Gandapur and Asad Qaiser discussed the situation surrounding the rally’s cancellation and the broader situation in Islamabad and its environs. It is reported that the KP Chief Minister was not in favor of canceling the rally.

The PTI had postponed the public gathering in Islamabad, initially scheduled for today (Thursday), based on directives from PTI founder Imran Khan. PTI leader Azam Swati met Imran Khan in Adiala Jail, informing him of the current situation and protests by a politico-religious party in the city.

Azam Swati conveyed Imran Khan’s message to postpone the gathering to prevent potential chaos and unrest. Barrister Gohar and Azam Swati announced that the public gathering would now be held on September 8, and the new date has already been notified. Earlier, PTI had insisted on holding the rally today despite the denial of administrative approval.

