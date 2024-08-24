Attack on Pashto singer condemned

TANK - The armed attack on renowned Pashto singer Atta Khan in Dera Ismail Khan has been strongly condemned by poets, singers, and social figures.

Reports indicate that more than a dozen armed men attacked Atta Khan’s car near Geloti area, but he fortunately escaped unhurt. The police have registered a case against unidentified assailants and are investigating the incident.

The attack on the prominent singer has been widely condemned, with critics highlighting the government’s failure to address the deteriorating law and order situation and ensure public safety.

Shoukat Aziz, a singer from South Waziristan, described the attack on Atta Khan as an attack on all music artists in KP, expressing concern for the safety of musicians in the area.