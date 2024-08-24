Saturday, August 24, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Attack on Pashto singer condemned

INP
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Peshawar

TANK   -   The armed attack on renowned Pashto singer Atta Khan in Dera Ismail Khan has been strongly condemned by poets, singers, and social figures.

Reports indicate that more than a dozen armed men attacked Atta Khan’s car near Geloti area, but he fortunately escaped unhurt. The police have registered a case against unidentified assailants and are investigating the incident.

The attack on the prominent singer has been widely condemned, with critics highlighting the government’s failure to address the deteriorating law and order situation and ensure public safety.

Shoukat Aziz, a singer from South Waziristan, described the attack on Atta Khan as an attack on all music artists in KP, expressing concern for the safety of musicians in the area.

Tags:

INP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-24/Lahore/epaper_img_1724472018.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024