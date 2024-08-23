BISP is ray of hope for deserving people of Balochistan: Rubina Khalid

Chairperson Benazir Income Support Programme Senator Rubina Khalid, has said Benazir Income Support Programme (BISP) is a ray of hope for the deserving people of Balochistan.

Chairing a meeting in Hub, she said instructions have been issued to all officers to make the payment of financial assistance to BISP beneficiaries as easy as possible. In this regard, measures are being taken to ensure card issuance and timely payment.

Senator Rubina Khalid said the government is committed to ensuring transparency and good governance in BISP. The BISP coverage in Balochistan has been expanded, with seven new zones being established.

The meeting was informed that two million deserving people in Balochistan are benefiting from the Benazir Income Support Programme. It was also informed that twenty billion rupees are being distributed among beneficiaries in Balochistan under various initiatives, including Taleemi Wazaif, Benazir Kafaalat Programme, Benazir Nashonuma Programme, and other welfare programs.