CM calls for an end to violence in the name of religion

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday said there is no religion in the world that encourages violence against people of different faiths. “No religion allows violence ” the chief minister said in a special message on the International Day commemorating victims of acts of violence based on religion or belief. She said that inflicting torture and violence on the basis of religion and beliefs was a reprehensible act. She lamented that the Muslims are targeted on the basis of religion as growing Islamophobia is its prime example. “For decades, Muslims in Kashmir and Palestine have been put to torture on the basis of beliefs.” The CM observed that Pakistan gives equal respect to followers of all religions and beliefs. “The white color in the green crescent flag of Pakistan represents different religions as all are Pakistanis and there is no discrimination”. She said strict actions have been undertaken against such hidden hands which are involved in committing violence on the minorities and are dealt with an iron hand.“The Punjab government is committed to promoting religious harmony and tolerance.”, she added. The chief minister asserted that discrimination or violence on the basis of one’s religion or belief must be stopped. “We should promote love, tolerance and brotherhood in society. Such nefarious elements which strive to incite religious discrimination and hatred must be defeated.” The CM appealed to stand against violence and prejudice and play an effective role for a peaceful and secure society.

356TH ETPB MEETING FOCUSES ON DEVELOPMENT, PROTECTION INITIATIVES

The 356th meeting of the Evacuee Trust Property Board (ETPB) was held on Thursday, under the leadership of Chairman Syed Attaur Rahman. The session, held at the board’s headquarters, was marked by a comprehensive briefing delivered by Secretary Farid Iqbal, and attended by a diverse group of members, including Brigadier (retd) Akhtar Nawaz Janjua, Dr. Jawaria Ghazanfar Shahwardi, and other notable figures from the Hindu and Sikh communities across Pakistan. In his address, Chairman Attaur Rahman emphasised the board’s commitment to maximising the potential of Trust lands and properties through development and leasing, in line with established regulations. He highlighted the role of the Land Property Business Development Committee in facilitating these efforts. He also underscored the board’s stance against encroachment, describing it as a serious offence that would be met with stringent legal measures. A significant focus of the meeting was protection and enhancement of religious sites for minorities. Attaur Rahman announced completion of a new accommodation complex in Katas Raj, designed to improve facilities for pilgrims. The board also discussed and approved several key projects, including security upgrades for Gudwara Dera Sahib Lahore, electrical system installations at Gurudwara Sacha Sauda Farooqabad, room constructions at Gurudwara Bhai Joga Singh Peshawar, and renovations at Gurudwara Janam Asthan Nankana Sahib. Financial matters were also addressed, with the board approving the budget for the fiscal year 2024-2025.