CM Maryam asks top cops to bring down crime rate

LAHORE - Punjab Chief Minister Maryam Nawaz Sharif Thursday directed police authorities to bring down crime rate across Punjab besides stopping road dacoity incidents immediately. “Bring down the crime rate in every district under any circumstances,” the chief minister directed police officers while chairing a special meeting to discuss their performance.

The chief minister reviewed the proposed KPIs for evaluating performance of police officers. She directed to undertake necessary measures to ensure safe journey on roads besides launching a crackdown to eliminate criminal hot spots across Punjab. She also directed to eradicate dacoity incidents to ensure protection of traders and shopkeepers.

“Dacoity and other crimes on roads of small and big cities are unacceptable under any circumstances,” she asserted while directing to make every road and street safe besides undertaking strict legal action against the criminals. She said that relevant police officers will be held responsible if any dacoity or crime occurs anywhere. She said; “Children and women are my red lines, crimes against them must be stopped at the earliest.” Senior Provincial Minister Marriyum Aurangzeb, Chief secretary Zahid Akhtar Zaman, Home Secretary Noor-ul-Amin Mengal, IGP Dr Usman Anwar, Additional IGP and other relevant officers attended the meeting.