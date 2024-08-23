Friday, August 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

COAS cautions against perils of fake news

COAS cautions against perils of fake news
Our Staff Reporter
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National, Top Stories

ISLAMABAD  -  A delegation of 44 students from Harvard Business School (HBS) Trek-2024, representing 9 different countries, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at the General Headquarters on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the interactive session provided a platform to share perspectives on Pakistan’s pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, its unwavering efforts against terrorism, and its commitment to upholding democratic values.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir emphasised the significance of education, critical thinking, and innovation in addressing contemporary security challenges. He highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential and encouraged the attendees to form their own opinions based on personal experiences.

The COAS also cautioned against the perils of misinformation and fake news in the digital age, urging the students to navigate this landscape with discernment.

PM says will announce 5-year economic revival plan within weeks

The Harvard students expressed their gratitude to the COAS for facilitating a constructive and enlightening interaction. This engagement follows the COAS’s earlier interaction with students from various universities at the General Headquarters on 20 August, underscoring his commitment to nurturing and inspiring the nation’s youth.

Tags:

Our Staff Reporter

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1724318101.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024