COAS cautions against perils of fake news

ISLAMABAD - A delegation of 44 students from Harvard Business School (HBS) Trek-2024, representing 9 different countries, met Chief of Army Staff (COAS) General Syed Asim Munir, NI (M), at the General Headquarters on Thursday.

According to a press release issued by the Inter-Services Public Relations (ISPR), the interactive session provided a platform to share perspectives on Pakistan’s pivotal role in promoting regional peace and stability, its unwavering efforts against terrorism, and its commitment to upholding democratic values.

COAS General Syed Asim Munir emphasised the significance of education, critical thinking, and innovation in addressing contemporary security challenges. He highlighted Pakistan’s vast potential and encouraged the attendees to form their own opinions based on personal experiences.

The COAS also cautioned against the perils of misinformation and fake news in the digital age, urging the students to navigate this landscape with discernment.

The Harvard students expressed their gratitude to the COAS for facilitating a constructive and enlightening interaction. This engagement follows the COAS’s earlier interaction with students from various universities at the General Headquarters on 20 August, underscoring his commitment to nurturing and inspiring the nation’s youth.