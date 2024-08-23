Friday, August 23, 2024
Committee meets to fix prices of essential commodities

APP
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Multan

BAHAWALPUR   -   A meeting of the district price control committee and price fixation committee was held at the committee room of the DC office under the chairmanship of Additional Deputy Commissioner Finance Farooq Qamar. Member Provincial Assembly (MPA) Sadia Muzaffar, Assistant Commissioner (AC) Bahawalpur City Dr Sana Ramchand, Deputy Director Industries Zubair Abbasi, price control magistrates Khurshid Nazir, Ejaz Bukhari, and traders attended the meeting, while other assistant commissioners from the tehsil participated via video link. During the meeting, the prices of essential commodities were reassessed. The additional deputy commissioner finance instructed that the sale and availability of food items must be ensured, as per the set rates, at all costs.

APP

