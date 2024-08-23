Conference explores KP’s archaeology, tourism potential

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government, in collaboration with the University of Peshawar, organized a 3-day conference on “Heritage and Hospitality, Prospects of Archaeology and Tourism in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.” The event concluded with a ceremony at the Baragali Summer Campus of Peshawar University, where delegates reviewed the vast opportunities in the province’s culture and tourism.

Dr. Bakhtiar Khan, Secretary of Culture, Tourism, Archaeology, and Museums, was the chief guest at the ceremony. Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Qazi Naeem, academicians from various parts of the country, and high-ranking officials of the Khyber Pakhtunkhwa government also participated, sharing their recommendations and suggestions.

Dr. Bakhtiar highlighted the importance of tourism and culture in national economic growth, noting that these sectors provide employment opportunities to local people. He emphasized that the development of tourist sites and cultural events attracts local and foreign investment, stabilizing the economy. He also mentioned that foreign tourists enhance local industries through increased sales of local crafts, cuisine, and other cultural products, improving the standard of living for residents.

The Secretary further stressed the importance of bridging the gap between academia and government departments through Memorandums of Understanding (MoUs) with leading universities. These agreements could lead to the establishment of special training programs and educational courses for those working in the tourism sector, improving skills and contributing to new policy formulations that promote tourism and local economic development.

During the conference, 21 research papers were presented, 2 panel discussions were held, and 7 keynote speakers explored various aspects of archaeology and tourism in the region.

The Secretary Tourism congratulated Vice-Chancellor Prof. Dr. Naeem Qazi, the delegates, and the organizer Dr. Shakeel for making the conference a success and distributed shields among the participants.