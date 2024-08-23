Constable martyred, dacoit killed in Faisalabad

FAISALABAD - A police constable was martyred while a dacoit was killed and his accomplice managed to escape after an encounter in the area of Thikriwala police station. Police Spokesperson Talish Abbas Jutt said here on Thursday that eagle squad of Thikriwala police station witnessed a suspect motorcycle carrying two persons after noon and signaled them to stop near Gordawara Chowk Jhang Road but the motorcyclists opened fire which caused serious injuries to the Constable Abid Ali.

In the meantime, Constable Bilal in retaliation also returned fire which caused instant death of one accused while his accomplice managed to escape from the scene on his motorcycle.

Constable Abid was immediately rushed to the hospital but in vain and he breathed his last. Receiving information, City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil constituted a special team under supervision of SSP Investigation and directed them to trace whereabouts of the escapee and arrest his urgently, the spokesperson added.

Section 144 to be implemented in true spirit: Faisalabad CPO

City Police Officer (CPO) Kamran Adil said that the government has imposed Section 144 of Criminal Procedure Code (CrPC) for three days across the province and this section would be implemented in letter and spirit.

The CPO in a statement on Thursday maintained that the government has prohibited all types of rallies and processions for three days. In this connection, the police department has also chalked out a comprehensive strategy to implement this ban in toto.

He said that it was the first and foremost duty of the police to provide safety and security to the lives and properties of the masses. In this connection no compromise would be made at all and strict action would be taken against the violators, he added.

Dacoit arrested in police encounter

Roshanwala police arrested one dacoit, while his 11 accomplices managed to escape after an encounter late Wednesday night.

The police said here on Thursday that 7-8 dacoits stormed into the house of a citizen Zaheer in Chak No 248-RB and looted cash and other valuable items. The victim family called Rescue 15 police for help.

Receiving information, a police team rushed to the spot and signaled 4 suspect motorcycles carrying 12 people including 8 men and 4 women near Chak No 254-RB at Sammundri Road.

But the motorcyclists took shelter in a nearby fodder crop and opened firing on the police team. The police also returned fire and during this encounter one of the outlaws received serious injuries, whereas his accomplices managed to escape from the scene under the cover of darkness.

The police arrested the injured accused and shifted him to hospital. He was identified as Abdur Razzaq resident of Chak No 420 Burhan Di Jhok.

The police took four motorcycles, weapons and other items into custody from the spot while further investigation for arrest of the escapees was under progress, the spokesperson added.

Operations against encroachments to continue

Chief Traffic Officer (CTO) Ferhan Aslam directed officials to ensure a smooth flow of traffic on roads in the city. He was presiding over a meeting at Traffic Headquarters here on Thursday. All DSPs and Traffic Sector incharges were also present.

The CTO said that operations against encroachments and wrong parking would continue while traffic staff with good performance would be encouraged.

Magistrates impose Rs1.24m fine on retailers

The district price control magistrates, in a day-long activity, imposed Rs1.24 million fine on profiteers, here on Thursday. They got arrested 42 retailers over the price control act and sealed seven shops and registered cases against four others. According to official sources, the monitoring held overall 1,352 inspections in various markets and bazaars and brought 199 profiteers under legal action. Focal Person Riaz Hussain Anjum said that a zero tolerance policy is being followed in profiteering to provide relief to people.