Deferring PTI rally faces serious backlash from workers

ISLAMABAD - The move of opposition Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) to postpone its much-hyped rally, scheduled for August 22 in Islamabad, faced serious backlash from party workers on Thursday after an audio clip of Aleema Khan, the sister of ex-premier Imran Khan, censuring the party leadership for the decision went viral on social media.

The PTI also announced that it has extended the date of its rally from August 22 to September 8 due to the religious parties and groups’ call of a protest in the Red Zone of the capital at a time when the Supreme Court had fixed a review petition for hearing in the Mubarak Ahmed Sani case.

A day earlier, the local administration had cancelled the no-objection certificate (NOC) granted to the party to hold a political gathering, citing security concerns. The PTI leadership defying the decision said that it would proceed with its plan of political gathering that was aimed at forcing the government to free jailed leader Imran Khan.

The PTI later postponed its rally on the intervention of its founder Khan after party chairman Gohar Ali Khan and senior leader Azam Khan Swati met him in Rawalpindi’s Adiala Jail.

“On the instruction of Imran Khan, we have decided to postpone our planned rally for today (August 22) to avoid any potential unrest in Islamabad,” said Swati while talking to reporters along with Gohar outside the jail.

He underlined that the decision was taken due to protest by religious groups. He said the PTI chief also ordered that the party must proceed with its planned power show scheduled to be held on August 27 in Lahore.

Swati while quoting Khan said the decision to postpone the rally should not be taken as his weakness. The party would hold its rally in Islamabad on the new date at any cost, he added.

Soon after the announcement, an audio clip went viral in which Aleema can be heard while apparently talking to a member of PTI’s social media team, accusing the incumbent party leadership of having no intention of freeing Khan from jail.

Aleema questioned why Azam Swati visited Imran Khan early in the morning in jail and who instructed him to deliver the message about the rally postponement. She suspected that the military establishment actually sent them to jail after seeing the masses’ enthusiastic response countrywide on the call of rally.

She expressed skepticism about the feasibility of such a meeting at 7:30 am in Adiala Jail and said: “The leadership takes decisions on its own but uses the name of Khan when the matter is of his release.”

“I have said for a number of times why you ask from Khan in jail when the matter is about freeing him,” she said, requesting the member to raise this question on social media.

After the audio clip went viral, dozens of PTI supporters and activists severely criticized the party for the postponement of decision, with some members of Insaf Students Federation (ISF), the student wing of the party, labelling the leadership as “coward”.