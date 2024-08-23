Friday, August 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

ECC approves Rs20b special allocation for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

ECC approves Rs20b special allocation for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam
Imran Ali Kundi
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad, National

ISLAMABAD  -  The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved Rs20 billion as a special allocation for the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam during the current fiscal year 2024-25. Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at the Finance Division. The ECC also approved the summary of the Ministry of Industries & Production regarding the export of further 0.100 million MT of sugar. Moreover, the ECC decided to monitor the market situation on a monthly basis and review its decision as per emerging needs, and instructed the Sugar Advisory Board to develop a comprehensive sugar policy within two months to address the sector’s challenges and ensure sustainable growth. The ECC also considered and approved the following Technical Supplementary Grants: Rs. 276.250 million in favor of the Ministry of Interior to HQ Frontier Corps KP(N) TSG for Project Implementation Letters (PILs), Rs. 1951.995 million on account of payment of security charges – Reko Diq Project to Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) and Rs. 20 billion as a special allocation for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam during CFY 2024-25.

Pakistan, UK in contact over riots accused

Tags:

Imran Ali Kundi

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1724318101.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024