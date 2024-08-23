ECC approves Rs20b special allocation for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam

ISLAMABAD - The Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet on Thursday approved Rs20 billion as a special allocation for the Operation Azm-e-Istehkam during the current fiscal year 2024-25. Federal Minister for Finance & Revenue Senator Muhammad Aurangzeb chaired a meeting of the Economic Coordination Committee (ECC) of the Cabinet at the Finance Division. The ECC also approved the summary of the Ministry of Industries & Production regarding the export of further 0.100 million MT of sugar. Moreover, the ECC decided to monitor the market situation on a monthly basis and review its decision as per emerging needs, and instructed the Sugar Advisory Board to develop a comprehensive sugar policy within two months to address the sector’s challenges and ensure sustainable growth. The ECC also considered and approved the following Technical Supplementary Grants: Rs. 276.250 million in favor of the Ministry of Interior to HQ Frontier Corps KP(N) TSG for Project Implementation Letters (PILs), Rs. 1951.995 million on account of payment of security charges – Reko Diq Project to Frontier Corps Balochistan (South) and Rs. 20 billion as a special allocation for Operation Azm-e-Istehkam during CFY 2024-25.