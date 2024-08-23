Education, human resource development key to nation's progress: Ahsan

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said promotion of education and human resource development is essential for steering the country in the right direction.

Addressing an event in Islamabad today, he regretted the interventions made by the PML-N in human resource development in the past became victim of political instability. He emphasized that we have to teach new skills to the youth to compete in the world.

The Minister for Planning said the youth will have to play their role for economic development of the country.