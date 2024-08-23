Friday, August 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Education, human resource development key to nation's progress: Ahsan

Education, human resource development key to nation's progress: Ahsan
Web Desk
2:43 PM | August 23, 2024
National

Minister for Planning and Development Ahsan Iqbal has said promotion of education and human resource development is essential for steering the country in the right direction.

Addressing an event in Islamabad today, he regretted the interventions made by the PML-N in human resource development in the past became victim of political instability. He emphasized that we have to teach new skills to the youth to compete in the world.  

The Minister for Planning said the youth will have to play their role for economic development of the country.

Tags:

Web Desk

National

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-23/Lahore/epaper_img_1724395851.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024