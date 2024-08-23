Electric Tussles

As the dust settles around the federal budget, it appears that amid all the policy changes, new taxes, and revised revenue targets, the increase in electricity prices and the related policies have resonated most with the public, potentially becoming a rallying cry against the government. Initially, it was the surge in electricity prices that galvanized people in Peshawar under PTI leadership. It was also electricity prices that prompted Jamaat-e-Islami to stage protests, and now, the Punjab government’s attempt to offer relief to its citizens has sparked yet another controversy.

The opposition’s contention is valid. If the Punjab government uses its development fund to provide relief through a subsidy, it gives the province an unfair advantage, as it has greater resources at its disposal. Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, Balochistan, and Sindh, with their reduced budgets, cannot offer similar subsidies, thereby creating an imbalance. On the other hand, the PMLN also has a point. These funds come from the province’s own budget, and it has full discretion over how to use them, whether for providing subsidies or implementing other development schemes. However, this controversy shows no signs of dissipating. The recent meeting between the top PPP and PMLN leadership will likely attempt to address this issue, but it remains unclear what a potential solution might entail. The PMLN should consider focusing on long-term solutions.

In the past, providing subsidies on fuel or electricity has prevented the government from collecting the revenue and taxes it rightfully deserved. It is the reliance on subsidies that has contributed to our tax and loan commitments. The government’s focus should be on addressing systemic issues such as unfavourable agreements with IPPs, expensive fuel sources, electricity theft, illegal metering, and line losses, rather than resorting to temporary fixes. While these subsidies might temporarily placate the citizens of Punjab, they do nothing to resolve the underlying issues with the electric grid or supply problems.