Friday, August 23, 2024
Eman, Bano shine as Team Pakistan earns two golds at Asian MMA Championship

Staff Reporter
August 23, 2024
LAHORE   -   Team Pakistan made a strong showing at the Asian MMA Championship 2024, with fighters Eman Khan and Bano Butt each clinching gold medals in their respective categories. Bano Butt secured her gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Gulnaz Abdrakhmanova in the senior women’s Atomweight final while Eman Khan followed suit, earning her gold by submitting Kazakhstan’s Dinara Ayapova with a rear-naked choke in the first round. In contrast, Bushra Ahmed fell short against Kazakhstan’s Adel Makhametova to secure silver. In the men’s category, Team Pakistan faced setbacks as Pakistan’s Zeeshan Akbar, Shahab Ali and Abdul Manan lost their crucial matches. Overall, Team Pakistan earned a total of six medals, including two golds and four silvers. Teams from Kazakhstan and Tajikistan led the medals table with seven golds each, followed by Bahrain with three. Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan each secured two gold medals.

