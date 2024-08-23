Eman, Bano shine as Team Pakistan grabs two golds at Asian MMA Championship

Team Pakistan made a strong showing at the Asian MMA Championship 2024, with fighters Eman Khan and Bano Butt each clinching gold medals in their respective categories.

Bano Butt secured her gold medal by defeating Kazakhstan’s Gulnaz Abdrakhmanova in the senior women’s Atomweight final, continuing her impressive performance after a knockout victory over India’s Khushboo Nishad in the semifinal. Eman Khan followed suit, earning her gold by submitting Kazakhstan’s Dinara Ayapova with a rear-naked choke in the first round.

"I worked hard for over three years to achieve this," Eman said after her victory. She also extended her congratulations to Bano Butt and expressed her hope for further success for Pakistan in MMA and other sports. In contrast, Bushra Ahmed, who had qualified for the finals on technical grounds, fell short against Kazakhstan’s Adel Makhametova and settled for a silver medal.

In the men’s category, Team Pakistan faced setbacks. Zeeshan Akbar fought valiantly but was unable to secure victory against a fighter from Kyrgyzstan. Shahab Ali lost to Kazakhstan’s Neimat Assadov in the senior men’s Lightweight category, and Abdul Manan was defeated in the final of the junior men’s Flyweight category.

Overall, Team Pakistan earned a total of six medals, including two golds and four silvers. Teams from Kazakhstan and Tajikistan led the medals table with seven golds each, followed by Bahrain with three. Pakistan and Kyrgyzstan each secured two gold medals.

This year’s Asian MMA Championship, held in Pakistan for the first time and marking the Brave Combat Federation's return after six years, ran from August 18 to 22, 2024. The event was broadcast live on A Sports, and streamed on ARY ZAP. The championship featured competitors from 12 countries, with over 180 fighters and a comprehensive support team.