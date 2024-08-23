EPA seals 6 factories for environment rules violations

PESHAWAR - The Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Environment Protection Agency (EPA) has sealed six factories in the Hattar Industrial Estate for violating environmental regulations.

A team led by the Director (Central) and Director (North) of the EPA, along with their technical team and district administration, conducted an inspection of various factories, including pharmaceutical, marble, and feed factories. The inspection revealed that four pharmaceutical factories and two marble factories were operating without proper permission from the department. Notices were issued to several other units for violating environmental regulations. The EPA is actively working to prevent pollution and protect the environment in the province, and this visit is part of its ongoing efforts to ensure compliance with environmental laws in the industrial sector.

Factory owners have been warned to comply with environmental laws and regulations or face further action.