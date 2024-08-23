EU’s GSP-Plus status to Pakistan increasing bilateral trade: Envoy

ISLAMABAD - Ambassador of the European Union (EU) to Pakistan, Dr. Riina Kionka on Thursday said the European Union’s Generalised Scheme of Preferences Plus status (GSP+) to Pakistan is an exemplary step for increasing economic and trade cooperation between the two sides.

“Pakistan and the European Union are major trading partners and Pakistan’s annual exports with the EU are 30 percent of its total exports, which is far below its potential and needs to be increased”, the Ambassador said.

Talking to APP, the Ambassador to Pakistan said that after getting GSP-Plus status trade between Pakistan and the European Union has increased manifold and the role of the private sector is significant for increasing the trade volume on both sides.

She said that the private sector, including the Chambers of Commerce, should play its due role in this regard, and there is a need to increase both economic and commercial activities on both sides.

She said that as a major trading partner, the European Union is playing its due role in growth in Pakistan’s economic, trade, and tourism sectors added that work is ongoing on the promotion of tourism, micro Hydel energy projects, and many other projects in Gilgit-Baltistan region.

The envoy said that some new development projects are also coming for sustainable development in the region.

She said that in Gilgit-Baltistan, ”We are running several projects, especially in the tourism and hospitality sectors.

She informed that for technical and skilled education, the EU has established a Center for Excellence to develop human capital resources in GB. The ambassador said that climate resilience is necessary for green and sustainable growth in GB to work jointly with the local community.

Dr. Riina Kionka said that an environment-friendly economic echo system is necessary throughout Pakistan especially in the northern region and for this, the European Union will cooperate fully. She said that there is a need to prevent deforestation in Gilgit-Baltistan and it is necessary for a sustainable environment in the region.

The European Union envoy said that the European Union intends to start many projects to develop energy and tourism in Gilgit Baltistan.

She said that Gilgit-Baltistan is one of Pakistan’s most beautiful regions, and its indigenous culture portrays the soft image of Pakistan in front of the world.

The ambassador said that by increasing tourism facilities in Gilgit-Baltistan, this region can be made the center of international tourism. She said that the northern region of Pakistan is one of the most significant regions in the world for adventure tourism, where there are six major mountain peaks in the world, which provide the best opportunities for adventurists all over the world.

Dr Riina Kionka said that the European Union is working with the federal and provincial governments on tourism infrastructure in GB.

She said that to portray a better image of Pakistan at the international level, there is a need to promote the local Indigenous culture of Gilgit-Baltistan, which will highlight the concept of socio-cultural and economic diversity.

The Envoy said that the concept of diversity and unity of the European Union is significant for promoting socio-economic inclusion and sustainable economic development in GB.