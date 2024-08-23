Fans click selfies with Nawaz Sharif in Nathia Gali 

MURREE - Pakistan Muslim League-Nawaz (PML-N) president and former prime minister Nawaz Sharif was stopped by his supporters on the side of the road in Nathia Gali.

Seeing Nawaz Sharif passing by, people from different areas waved their hands. The former Prime Minister stopped the car after seeing his fans. The youth expressed their loving feelings towards PML-N President Nawaz Sharif and took selfies with him. On this occasion, women also took selfies with former Prime Minister Nawaz Sharif in the car.