FIA details 2024 operations against illegal currency exchange

PESHAWAR - The Federal Investigation Agency (FIA) Peshawar Zone on Thursday revealed the details of operations against Hawala Hundi and illegal foreign currency exchange conducted throughout 2024.

According to an FIA spokesman, 195 operations were carried out by FIA Peshawar Zone this year, leading to the arrest of 211 individuals involved in Hawala Hundi. A total of 207 cases were registered against the culprits.

The spokesman noted that the detainees were engaged in Hawala Hundi and currency exchange activities without the required licenses. Additionally, US$9,790 and foreign currency worth Rs110 million were recovered from the detainees.