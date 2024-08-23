FIFA MA Referee Course 2024 concludes in Lahore

The Pakistan Football Federation (PFF) with assistance from FIFA, conducted a five-day Member Associations Refereeing Course 202, which concluded today in Lahore. The course featured 30 referees, including four female referees from various regions across Pakistan, aimed to enhance the refereeing standards in line with FIFA and AFC guidelines.

According to the Press Release issued by PFF, the course commenced on August 19, 2024, and was led by two distinguished experts Mr. Mohammad Rodzali, a FIFA Referee Development Officer, and Mr. Khalidi Bin Supian, a Physical Fitness Instructor. Over the five days, the experienced professionals shared their invaluable knowledge and expertise with the participants, equipping them with the skills and confidence to officiate matches at the highest level.

During the closing ceremony, Muhammad Shahid Niaz Khokhar presented certificates to the participants, a member of the Pakistan Football Federation's Normalisation Committee and Chairman of the PFF Referees Committee. In his address, Khokhar expressed his gratitude to Rodzali for his commitment to developing referees in Pakistan.

"I would like to thank Rodzali, who came here to teach our referees new techniques and standards according to FIFA and AFC guidelines," said Shahid Khokhar. "I extend my best wishes to all the participants who have gained knowledge and are ready to apply it in future matches. He added that we are committed to improving the refereeing landscape in Pakistan and ensuring that our referees are always at the top of their game, with confidence in their abilities."