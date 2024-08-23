Friday, August 23, 2024
Fiji dominates Samoa 42-16 in Pacific Nations Cup opener

M Zawar
7:07 PM | August 23, 2024
Fiji kicked off their Pacific Nations Cup campaign with an impressive 42-16 victory over Samoa in Suva on Friday.

Despite trailing 16-15 at halftime, Fiji surged ahead in the second half, outscoring Samoa six tries to one. Openside flanker Kitione Salawa led the charge with a hat-trick, while Iosefo Masi, Frank Lomani, and Vuate Karawalevu added further tries.

Caleb Muntz contributed 12 points with three penalties and three conversions. Samoa’s points came from a Pisi Leilua try and three penalties by D’Angelo Leuila.

Fiji's strong start saw Salawa cross for the opening try in the fourth minute, but Samoa responded with a try and penalties to take a 13-5 lead by the 26th minute before Fiji's decisive second-half performance secured their victory.

