August 23, 2024
Fire breaks out in two Karachi factories

INP
August 23, 2024
Karachi

KARACHI   -   A fire broke out in two factories in Orangi Town No. 5 area of Karachi on Thursday.

According rescue officials, the fire broke out in two factories manufacturing yarn and plastic. However, the vehicles of rescue and fire tenders were busy in extinguishing the fire.

Sindh minister takes notice of factory fires in Karachi

Sindh Minister for Industries and Commerce, Jam Ikramullah Dharejo, taking notice of factory fire incidents in Karachi, on Thursday instructed the officials concerned to probe into the matter for ensuring workers safety.  The minister instructed the MD Sindh Industrial Trading Estate (SITE) to take all possible measures for safety of workers and investigate the incidents of fire in factories in New Karachi and Orangi Town to ascertain the reasons.

All possible measures should be taken to prevent fire incidents, Jam Ikramullah stressed and urged the factory owners to make adequate arrangements for preventing such accidents by compliance of safety rules in factories.



INP

