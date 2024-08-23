Friday, August 23, 2024
Funeral prayers held for policemen martyred in Rahim Yar Khan

Web Desk
5:55 PM | August 23, 2024
The funeral prayers for the policemen martyred in a robbers' attack at the Machkha camp in the Kacha area were offered with full honors.

Interior Minister Mohsin Naqvi, IG Punjab Dr. Usman Anwar, Interior Secretary Punjab Nurul Amina Mengal, DG Rangers Punjab, military authorities, and other officials attended the prayers.

The martyrs, draped in national flags, were transported to the police lines in the presence of their grieving families.

Interior Minister Naqvi offered prayers and recited Fatiha for the martyred officers. He later visited the injured officers at Sheikh Zayed Hospital in Rahim Yar Khan, where he directed hospital authorities to provide the best possible treatment to those wounded in the attack.

