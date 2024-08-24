Governor highlights need for transparent funds use

Peshawar - Governor Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Faisal Karim Kundi on Thursday highlighted the importance of ensuring transparent use of funds for good governance in the province.

The Governor said this in a meeting with Nasiruddin Sarwar, the Accountant General of Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, at Governor House. During the meeting, Sarwar briefed the Governor on the performance of his office. Discussions focused on financial matters, emphasizing the correct and transparent use of public funds. The audit systems for public sector universities and provincial institutions were also discussed.

Governor Kundi stated that the transparent use of funds is crucial for the uplift of all sectors in the province. He acknowledged the significant role of the Accountant General’s Office in maintaining transparency in the province’s economic affairs.

In a separate meeting, Governor Faisal Kundi met with a four-member delegation from the Naghman Ultralight Club and Sports Flying Club, led by pilot Qazi Tufail, including Qazi Sajjad, Azad Khan, and Babar Khan.

Governor Kundi praised the club for its positive activities and expressed that its promotion could attract global attention to the province. He noted the club’s efforts to continue its activities despite challenging conditions, highlighting how such initiatives could present Khyber Pakhtunkhwa in a new and positive light to the international community. The Governor assured that efforts would be made to address and resolve the club’s challenges.

The delegation briefed the Governor on the club’s history, explaining it was established in 2009 and operated from the Peshawar University Botanical Garden in Aza Khel until 2012. The club currently has 35 members and 8 to 10 aircraft. Governor Kundi assured the delegation that solutions to their problems would be found.