Govt committed to IMF structural reforms: Aurangzeb

ISLAMABAD - Finance Minister Muhammad Aurangzeb has said that the government remained very committed to the International Monetary Fund (IMF) structural reforms amid uncertainty regarding the Fund’s $7 billion bailout schedule.

“The fund will help bring further permanence to this macroeconomic stability and under that, we remain very committed,” the minister said this at the inaugural ceremony of the Buna-Raast Connectivity Project here yesterday. Speculation arose when the country’s name did not show up in the IMF executive board’s schedule for August 28. Previously, the finance minister had anticipated IMF board approval by the last week of August, contingent on confirmation of about $12 billion in debt rollovers from China, Saudi Arabia, and the UAE. However, aside from a $1 billion rollover by the UAE, the remaining $11 billion in debt extensions have yet to materialise.

The IMF’s executive board is now expected to approve Pakistan’s $7 billion bailout programme in September, while the finance minister has said that the government was in “constant contact with the IMF”.

On the remittances side, the finance minister said that the informal market still captured a “sizable share of the remittances” and that they “must do more”, remembering the administrative measures that were taken previously curb illegal channels in September.