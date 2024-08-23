Friday, August 23, 2024
Govt decides to privatise Saindak Metal Limited, PMDC

Fawad Yousafzai
August 23, 2024
ISLAMABAD   -  The federal government has decided to privatise Saindak Metal Limited and it will be included to the privatisation list.

The federal cabinet has approved the privatisation of Saindak Metal Limited along with the privatisation of Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation, official source told The Nation. Saindak Metal Limited and Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation are among the 16 organisations working under the control of the Petroleum Division (Ministry of Energy). Following the approval of the federal cabinet, the Petroleum Division will request the Privatization Commission to add both Saindak Metal Limited and Pakistan Mineral Development Corporation to privatization list.

Saindak Metals Ltd, a company fully owned by the government of Pakistan, was established by the end of 1995 at a cost of Rs 13.5 billion. The Saindak Copper-Gold Project was set up by Saindak Metals Limited. Saindak Copper-Gold Mine is located near Saindak town in Chagai District of Balochistan. The discovery of copper deposits at Saindak was made in the 1970s in collaboration with a Chinese engineering firm.

The scope of work of Saindak Metal Limited includes, to systematically explore, evaluate and develop Saindak copper-gold deposits and other copper, mine and mineral resources in District Chagai, Balochistan. Similarly, PMDC is a semi-autonomous corporation, which was established in 1974 and is working under the administrative control of Petroleum Division. PMDC is premier mineral development company of Pakistan which regulates coal and salt mining in the country.

The corporation has the mining rights of largest proven reserves of salt, all across the country. Most significantly, it has the mining rights pink salt reserves. The pink salt resources are of deep interest not only in the local market at national level, but it also grabs the interest of foreign markets and salt traders abroad. It has also been decided that ENAR Petrotech Services Limited (ESPL) working under the administrative control of the Petroleum Division will be closed down.

Fawad Yousafzai

