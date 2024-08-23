Hamid Ismail launches Ismail Global

KARACHI - Hamid M Ismail, CEO of Bisconni & Executive Director of Ismail Industries, has announced the launch of Ismail Global, a venture dedicated to transforming lives through innovative products and services in Pakistan and globally.

Reflecting on his family’s legacy, Hamid Ismail shared, “Ismail Global is built on the values and mentorship passed down through generations. Our mission, driven by a culture of excellence and innovation, is to create meaningful solutions that improve lives globally.” After fourteen years of steering Bisconni and Ismail Industries to new heights, Hamid Ismail is now channeling his expertise and vision into Ismail Global.

He emphasizes, “I will be guided by the values instilled in me by my family, especially the mentorship and support from Muhammad, Maqsood, and Miftah Ismail. My commitment is to build a business that goes beyond profit, focusing on creating solutions that truly matter - solutions that enrich the lives of those we serve and contribute to a better, brighter future.”

As Hamid Ismail steps away from day-to-day operations at Bisconni and Ismail Industries, he reflects on the significant achievements of the last 14 years. Under his leadership, Bisconni and Ismail Industries saw unmatched financial results, high levels of employee engagement, and unparalleled customer loyalty. “I’ve had the privilege of working with some of the best professionals in the FMCG industry, overcoming challenges, and celebrating successes,” he added. “Most importantly, I am deeply grateful for the bonds we’ve formed - relationships that transcend work and have become friendships for life.” As Hamid Ismail embarks on this new journey, the future with Ismail Global stands as a testament to his commitment to pushing boundaries - one that transcends profits and touches lives in meaningful ways.