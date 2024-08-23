High-level meeting reviews security measures for Chehlum

KARACHI - A high-level meeting was convened at the Pakistan Rangers Sindh Headquarters under the chairmanship of Director General Pakistan Rangers Sindh Major General Azhar Waqas. According to a news release on Thursday, the meeting focused on the law and order situation in Karachi, with a particular emphasis on security arrangements for the upcoming Chehlum Imam Hussain (A.S) processions. The meeting was attended by senior officials, including the Additional IGP-Karachi, Joint DG Intelligence Bureau, DIGPs from CTD, Special Branch, East, West, South, CIA, and Traffic Police, along with Rangers and intelligence agencies. DIGPs from Sukkur and Hyderabad also participated via video link. During the session, detailed discussions were held to assess the security measures for ensuring the safe passage of Chehlum processions across the province. It was decided that joint flag marches and snap-checking by Rangers and police would be further intensified. Additionally, the security of entry and exit points for gatherings, processions, and religious events of various sects will be strictly ensured.