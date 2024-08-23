Friday, August 23, 2024
CONNECT WITH US

Home minister chairs meeting to review draft of Narcotics Act

Home Minister emphasises that formulation and enforcement of Narcotics Control Act are essential

APP
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Karachi

KARACHI   -   A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Law Minister

Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar to review the draft of the Sindh Control of Narcotics Act 2024, presented by the Cabinet Sub-Committee. The final draft will be submitted to the Cabinet meeting for approval.

The meeting was attended by prosecutors, Advocate Generals, Secretaries of Law, Excise and Narcotics Control Sindh, and other officials, said a news release on Thursday.

Secretary Excise and Narcotics Control Sindh briefed the meeting on the proposals and importance of the Act. Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar emphasized that the formulation and enforcement of the Narcotics Control Act are essential, and its approval and enforcement will weaken the morale of the narcotics mafia.

He directed the meeting to finalize the draft of the Sindh Control of Narcotics Act 2024, remove deleted or repealed proposals, and submit additional recommendations and suggestions for review, approval, and ratification.

Pakistan, UK in contact over riots accused

The Minister stated that as Law Minister, it is his duty to take steps to improve the formulation, approval, and enforcement of necessary laws. He instructed the officials to expedite the process and submit the final draft for further action.

Tags:

APP

Related News

Top Stories

Latest

Editor's Picks

Columns

ePaper

https://www.nation.com.pk/epaper_image/medium/2024-08-22/Lahore/epaper_img_1724318101.jpg

Blogs

Cartoons

Editorials

Letters

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

ePaper - Nawaiwaqt

Newsletter Subscription

Latest Highlights

Follow Us

Contact Us

NIPCO House, 4 - Shaharah e Fatima Jinnah,

Lahore, Pakistan

Tel: +92 42 36367580    |     Fax : +92 42 36367005

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024

Powered By Publishrr Logo
play_store apple_itunes

Nawaiwaqt Group | Copyright © 2024