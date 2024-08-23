Home minister chairs meeting to review draft of Narcotics Act

KARACHI - A crucial meeting was held under the chairmanship of Sindh Law Minister

Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar to review the draft of the Sindh Control of Narcotics Act 2024, presented by the Cabinet Sub-Committee. The final draft will be submitted to the Cabinet meeting for approval.

The meeting was attended by prosecutors, Advocate Generals, Secretaries of Law, Excise and Narcotics Control Sindh, and other officials, said a news release on Thursday.

Secretary Excise and Narcotics Control Sindh briefed the meeting on the proposals and importance of the Act. Home Minister Zia Ul Hassan Lanjar emphasized that the formulation and enforcement of the Narcotics Control Act are essential, and its approval and enforcement will weaken the morale of the narcotics mafia.

He directed the meeting to finalize the draft of the Sindh Control of Narcotics Act 2024, remove deleted or repealed proposals, and submit additional recommendations and suggestions for review, approval, and ratification.

The Minister stated that as Law Minister, it is his duty to take steps to improve the formulation, approval, and enforcement of necessary laws. He instructed the officials to expedite the process and submit the final draft for further action.