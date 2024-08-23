Homebased workers showcase Artistry at Exclusive Lahore Exhibition

An exclusive exhibition celebrating the artistry and craftsmanship of homebased workers was held at the All Pakistan Women’s Association (APWA), 65 Jail Road, Lahore.

This unique event spotlighted a diverse range of handmade products, including intricate Mukesh and Gota work, showcasing the remarkable skills and dedication of local female artisans. The exhibition was complemented by a seminar led by Marieme Jamme, CEO of iamtheCODE.

Jamme, a leading advocate for empowering women and girls in technology, shared her expertise on technology, entrepreneurship, and the vital role of supporting homebased workers in the modern digital landscape.

Chief Guest Hina Pervaiz Butt, a member of the Punjab Assembly and Chairperson of the Punjab Women Protection Authority, graced the event as chief guest. A renowned advocate for social and economic empowerment and women's safety, Hina Butt’s presence highlighted the event’s dedication to celebrating and advancing the contributions of homebased women workers to the economy and community.

The event provided attendees with the chance to explore a variety of handmade crafts, interact with the artisans, and gain valuable insights from the seminar. This vibrant exhibition aimed to foster connections, showcase creativity, and create opportunities for homebased workers.