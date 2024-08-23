ICT admin launches crackdown against encroachments at Khanna Pul

Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) administration on Friday launched a crackdown on illegal encroachments at Khanna Pul, initiating a series of anti-encroachment operations across the federal capital.



According to ICT spokesperson following the directions of Islamabad Capital Territory Deputy Commissioner Irfan Nawaz Memon, Assistant Commissioner Nilore supervised encroachment clearing operations at Khanna Pull Interchange area, where a team of officials successfully removed encroachments from a busy road.



In a statement, the Assistant Commissioner, Nilore, emphasized that the illegal occupation of public roads is a serious issue that poses a threat to the safety and security of citizens. He confirmed that the anti-encroachment operation at Khanna Pull was successful, and the road has now been cleared for public use.



The Assistant Commissioner further stated that more operations will be conducted in the coming days to ensure all public roads are free of encroachments.



He urged citizens to report any illegal encroachments to the authorities, adding, “By working together, we can keep our streets clear and safe for everyone.”



