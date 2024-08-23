Inam Butt sets sights on Olympic medal gold at Los Angeles 2028

LAHORE - Pakistan’s top wrestler, , has set his sights on a new goal: winning a gold medal at the Summer Olympics 2028 in Los Angeles. In an exclusive interview with The Nation, , a celebrated wrestler from Pakistan Wapda, shared his aspirations and current preparations. “Right now, I am fully focused on my training for the Beach Wrestling World Championship in Croatia on October 12 and 13, 2024,” said . “I’m concentrating on my fitness and working hard to ensure I’m at my peak. Recently, I secured a bronze medal in the World Beach Wrestling Championship in Turkey. Now myultimate aim is to win gold for my country at the Los Angeles Olympics in 2028.” Pakistan’s prominent wrestler highlighted the importance of performing exceptionally well in the 2027 qualification events as a stepping stone toward achieving his Olympic dream. “To secure that gold, I need to be at my best in the qualification events in 2027. My entire focus is on ensuring I am prepared well to give my all in the Summer Olympics 2028.” Inam also took a moment to praise his compatriot, Arshad Nadeem, who won a historic gold medal in javelin throw at the Paris 2024 Olympics. “I’m incredibly proud of Arshad Nadeem,” Inam said. “His exceptional performance, coupled with the nation’s prayers, earned him the honor that every international athlete dreams of. The government and corporate sector should continue to support him so that he may achieve even more success in future Olympic Games and other international events.” The wrestler called for broader support for all top athletes in Pakistan, emphasizing that with the right investment and encouragement, they too can achieve international success. “The motivation and support given to Arshad Nadeem by the government and corporate sector have inspired all of us. When a player is appreciated, it drives him to deliver extraordinary performances for their country. This trend of honoring athletes must continue as it’s the beginning of a new era for sports in Pakistan.” also lauded Pakistan Wapda for its role in promoting sports in the country. “Wapda is the backbone of Pakistan’s sports. Most of our top athletes come from Wapda, which provides them with jobs and allows them to focus entirely on their game.” However, he noted that there is still room for improvement in Wapda’s policies, particularly in terms of supporting emerging players. “While Wapda has done great work, it’s crucial that they also invest in the upcoming talent by providing them with permanent jobs and better facilities. It’s time for the Wapda Sports Board to review its policies in the best interest of the athletes,” concluded.