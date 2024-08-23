InDrive, WWF join forces for a cleaner environment

LAHORE - In a heartfelt demonstration of its commitment to environmental sustainability and community welfare, InDrive, a leading ride-hailing company in Pakistan, launched its “Tide of Care” campaign, a corporate social responsibility (CSR) initiative focused on cleaning up Karachi’s Sandspit and Turtle Beach on Pakistan’s Independence Day. This initiative, held in partnership with WWF-Pakistan, underscores InDrive’s dedication to preserving the natural beauty of Pakistan’s coastal areas and fostering a cleaner, greener environment for future generations. The beach cleaning drive saw enthusiastic participation from inDrive employees, volunteers from educational institutes, celebrities and environmentalists who collectively removed plastic waste, including plastic bottles, discarded fishing nets, and other pollutants, from the shoreline. The event not only symbolized the company’s ongoing efforts to combat environmental degradation but also reflected its broader mission to support and uplift the communities it serves.

Sidra Kiran, PR and Communications Manager for InDrive Pakistan, commented on the initiative: “At inDrive, we believe in leading by example. Our ‘Tide of Care’ campaign is not just about cleaning beaches; it’s about inspiring a sense of responsibility in every citizen to protect our environment. By partnering with WWF-Pakistan, we are able to amplify our impact and contribute to a sustainable future for our nation.”