Industries struggle as energy costs soar in KP

Peshawar - Khyber Pakhtunkhwa, a province rich in energy resources, is grappling with a severe industrial crisis due to exorbitant energy costs, with over 75% of local textile spinning units currently non-operational.

Eminent business leader and former chairman of the All Pakistan Textile Mills’ Association (APTMA) and Khyber Pakhtunkhwa Textile Mills’ Association (KPTMA), Salim Saifullah Khan, expressed grave concern over the situation, urging immediate federal intervention. Despite Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s self-sufficiency in gas and the capacity to produce cheaper electricity, local industries face an existential threat due to unsustainable energy costs.

Mr. Khan criticized the provincial government for being unresponsive to the challenges confronting Khyber Pakhtunkhwa’s industrial sector. He emphasized that the high cost of gas and electricity is rendering operations unviable, even at break-even points. Adding to the crisis, the federal government has announced plans to disconnect gas supplies to captive power producers starting January 2024, exacerbating the dire situation.

The APTMA ex-chairman noted that this decision, coupled with the Senate Committee’s revelation of over Rs. 100 billion lost to power theft in Punjab, underscores broader mismanagement issues. He further criticized the federal and provincial governments for their contradictory stance, as efforts are being made to attract foreign investment while domestic industries struggle to stay afloat.

The closure of factories has led to widespread unemployment and retrenchment, contributing to a rise in street crimes and social instability. Mr. Khan called for urgent action from both the federal and provincial governments to address the industrial crisis and improve the investment climate, urging immediate measures to revitalize the industrial sector, protect jobs, and stabilize the economy.