Friday, August 23, 2024
Islamabad’s Red Zone sealed; schools closed for security reason

INP
August 23, 2024
Newspaper, Regional, Islamabad

ISLAMABAD   -   Under the direction of Islamabad Capital Territory (ICT) Deputy Commissioner (DC) Irfan Nawaz Memon, on Wednesday, Islamabad’s Red Zone has been sealed off in response to heightened security concerns.

Ensuring public safety also includes the closure of all public and private schools in the city on August 22. According to a statement from the Deputy 

Commissioner’s office, the closure of the Red Zone was confirmed, and it was announced that all public and private schools in the city will remain closed on Thursday, August 22. “The safety of children is a top priority,” he added.

INP

